Deepwater Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 4.8% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,612,567,000 after acquiring an additional 101,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $407,901,000 after purchasing an additional 128,563 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.92. The company had a trading volume of 167,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,804. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $406.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $383.65 and its 200-day moving average is $368.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.