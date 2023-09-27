Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,743 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.90. 254,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $52.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

