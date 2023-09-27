Quilter Plc Has $34.13 Billion Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $34,128,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $1,583,609,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after buying an additional 2,029,807 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $153,411,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $117,087,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,860,000 after buying an additional 1,211,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,314. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 52.92%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.