Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Purchases Shares of 650,000 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,430,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 1.8% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,886,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,106 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,511,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,212,000 after purchasing an additional 834,330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 536,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,277,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.91. 1,203,937 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

