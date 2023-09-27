Quilter Plc Has $4.92 Billion Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,671 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,921,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,311. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $138.85.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TRI shares. CIBC downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.62.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

