Quilter Plc Has $15.07 Billion Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $15,066,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total transaction of $510,867.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,668 shares in the company, valued at $102,273,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $5.23 on Wednesday, reaching $1,500.45. 17,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,481.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1,382.21. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,075.11 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

