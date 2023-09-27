Quilter Plc Sells 64,746 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,746 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $64,563,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,242,000 after buying an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

DG stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,120. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $104.71 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.63.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.