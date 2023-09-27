Quilter Plc Trims Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,388 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $67,860,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,382,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,584,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $190,846,000 after buying an additional 815,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.1 %

EA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.25. The stock had a trading volume of 287,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,976. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,604 shares of company stock worth $2,329,444 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.