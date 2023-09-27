Quilter Plc Buys 10,958 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned about 0.13% of Waters worth $76,801,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waters

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.87. The company had a trading volume of 67,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,229. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $740.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 124.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

