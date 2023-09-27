Quilter Plc Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,434 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $97,675,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $150.25. The company had a trading volume of 792,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,317. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.