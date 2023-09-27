D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 64 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 711,841 shares of company stock valued at $155,120,222. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $202.93. 971,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,897,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

