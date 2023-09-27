Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 775.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,709 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $116,182,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.18. 1,155,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,898,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,841 shares of company stock worth $155,120,222 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

