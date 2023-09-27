Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 1,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,768,759 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.04.

VRTX traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.44. The company had a trading volume of 127,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,212. The company has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $350.07 and a 200-day moving average of $338.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

