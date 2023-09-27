Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.79. The stock had a trading volume of 800,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day moving average is $195.97. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.63 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

