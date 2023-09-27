Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,778 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 124,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenlight Capital Re in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

GLRE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,639. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $392.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

