Quilter Plc Has $1,125.70 Billion Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 4.4% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,125,700,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,518 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,571,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,117,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

