Quilter Plc Has $742.36 Billion Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 748,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 2.9% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $742,362,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after buying an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,662. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

