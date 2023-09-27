Quilter Plc Acquires 1,955 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned 0.11% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $146,907,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 124,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.17.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 369.24%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

