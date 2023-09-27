Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $141,009,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Marriott International by 3,189.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 6,107.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,039,000 after buying an additional 1,334,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $195.22. The stock had a trading volume of 646,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,361. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.18 and a 200 day moving average of $183.10. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.25 and a 12-month high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

