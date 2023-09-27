Quilter Plc Has $329.93 Billion Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quilter Plc lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.3% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $329,929,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 213.2% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $242,000. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. 4,055,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,568,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

