Quilter Plc Buys 7,809 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $223,834,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

PM traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.70. 1,316,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,830. The company has a market cap of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

