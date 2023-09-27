Quilter Plc Has $578.89 Billion Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 2.2% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Quilter Plc owned about 0.15% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $578,888,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $135,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA PHYS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 397,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,820. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

