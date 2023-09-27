Quilter Plc Sells 1,411 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $408,555,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.35. The stock had a trading volume of 326,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.89 and its 200 day moving average is $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.13 and a twelve month high of $199.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

