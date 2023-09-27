U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,543,000 after buying an additional 3,909,037 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,770,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,619 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

USB opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

