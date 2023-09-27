ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.62. 1,206,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,750,601. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.