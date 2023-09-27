ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 22,661 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,661 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC remained flat at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 575,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,984,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

