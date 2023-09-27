Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Decreases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. 701,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

