PAX Financial Group LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PAX Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,987,998 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.