First County Bank CT Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First County Bank CT increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. 390,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,369,901. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $75.26.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

