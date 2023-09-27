IFG Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VIG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.32. 262,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,679. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

