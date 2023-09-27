ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,324 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,254,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

