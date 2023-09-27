D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after buying an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 248.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.72. 667,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

