Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 41,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 856,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Newmark Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after buying an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,063,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,123,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,821,000 after purchasing an additional 439,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,738,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after purchasing an additional 70,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,077,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 260,379 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.