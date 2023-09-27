Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading Down 2%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s stock price was down 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.01. Approximately 80,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,545,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $10.75 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 112.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $229.86 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

