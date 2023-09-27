Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.29. 15,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 349,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATAT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 80.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter valued at about $18,971,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 32.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after buying an additional 78,373 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Further Reading

