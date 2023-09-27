Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Down 2.3%

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.07 and last traded at $31.39. 1,551,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,575,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,154,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

