IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Up 5%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 1,969,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,463,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Westpark Capital lowered IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

IonQ Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 694.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 27,643 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 51.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IonQ by 153.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,322 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 145.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 476,370 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

