World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 184,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 553,913 shares.The stock last traded at $22.61 and had previously closed at $22.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WKC shares. TheStreet cut World Kinect from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded World Kinect from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 3M restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of World Kinect in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get World Kinect alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on World Kinect

World Kinect Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in World Kinect by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of World Kinect by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in World Kinect by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in World Kinect by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.