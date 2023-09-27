ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 115,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 393,504 shares.The stock last traded at $52.97 and had previously closed at $52.17.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Next Generation Internation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

