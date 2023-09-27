Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 498,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,632,818 shares.The stock last traded at $27.41 and had previously closed at $27.20.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,302,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 932,801 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,339,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,130,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 252,615 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,041,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period.
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
