Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,565,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 4,181,912 shares.The stock last traded at $8.69 and had previously closed at $8.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

