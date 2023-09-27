iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,841. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

