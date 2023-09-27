CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 4.6%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 860,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,988,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

CLSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $570.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.85.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 73.22%. Equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in CleanSpark by 139.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

