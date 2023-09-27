CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading 4.1% Higher

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.08. 91,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 864,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $463.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,116 shares of company stock worth $1,849,382. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 4.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 561,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 20.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 62.7% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

