Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Down 3.7%

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.03. Approximately 1,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 300,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

APGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported ($3.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($1.29). Research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, Director Nimish P. Shah purchased 1,750,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

