Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHAR

Pharming Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.