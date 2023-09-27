CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Short Interest Up 1,070.0% in September

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 1,070.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CXApp Stock Performance

Shares of CXAIW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30. CXApp has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.57.

Get CXApp alerts:

Institutional Trading of CXApp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXAIW. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CXApp during the second quarter worth $580,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CXApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in CXApp by 796.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 358,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 318,695 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in CXApp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 639,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 577,124 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CXApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

CXApp Company Profile

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.