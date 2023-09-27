Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 954.5% in September

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 954.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hysan Development Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of HYSNY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595. Hysan Development has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Hysan Development Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hysan Development from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

