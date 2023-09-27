Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 917.2% in September

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, an increase of 917.2% from the August 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 950,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDEXY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil Price Performance

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 109,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,195. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

