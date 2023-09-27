JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 847.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS:JDSPY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 215 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.56) in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 220 ($2.69) to GBX 208 ($2.54) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.